This is a DNS service run by LibreOps.
The goal is to offer a public encrypted DNS service, that people can use, to maintain secrecy of their dns traffic, but also circumvent censorship.
We already support DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS.
The service offers two types of connection, both offering encryption.
DNS over HTTPS
Endpoint
https://doh.libredns.gr/dns-query
DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is best to be configured and used on applications, namely browsers.
At the moment the only browser that has sufficient support is Firefox. To configure Firefox do the following steps:
General > Network Settings > Settings
Enable DNS over HTTPS.
https://doh.libredns.gr/dns-query
DNS over TLS
IP
116.203.115.192
Port
853
Domain
dot.libredns.gr
DNS over TLS (DoT) is best to be configured globally for the entire operating system.
A few client already support the protocol. The easiest way is to configure systemd to use it.
/etc/systemd/resolved.conf
[Resolve]
DNS=116.203.115.192
FallbackDNS=127.0.0.1 ::1
DNSOverTLS=yes