LibreDNS
.about

This is a DNS service run by LibreOps.

The goal is to offer a public encrypted DNS service, that people can use, to maintain secrecy of their dns traffic, but also circumvent censorship.

We already support DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS.

.documentation

The service offers two types of connection, both offering encryption.

DNS over HTTPS

Endpoint https://doh.libredns.gr/dns-query

DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is best to be configured and used on applications, namely browsers.

At the moment the only browser that has sufficient support is Firefox. To configure Firefox do the following steps:

  1. Open Firefox settings and navigate to:
    General > Network Settings > Settings
  2. At the bottom of this dialog:
    Enable DNS over HTTPS.
  3. Change from the default setting to Custom and fill in:
    https://doh.libredns.gr/dns-query

firefox doh

DNS over TLS

IP 116.203.115.192
Port 853
Domain dot.libredns.gr

DNS over TLS (DoT) is best to be configured globally for the entire operating system.

A few client already support the protocol. The easiest way is to configure systemd to use it.

  1. Open systemd relevant configuration file, with you favorite editor and sudo rights: /etc/systemd/resolved.conf
  2. And make sure you have these options:
    [Resolve]
    DNS=116.203.115.192
    FallbackDNS=127.0.0.1 ::1
    DNSOverTLS=yes
    If you are on systemd < 243 then use `opportunistic`, instead of `yes`.