The service offers two types of connection, both offering encryption.

DNS over HTTPS

Endpoint https://doh.libredns.gr/dns-query

DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is best to be configured and used on applications, namely browsers.

At the moment the only browser that has sufficient support is Firefox. To configure Firefox do the following steps:

Open Firefox settings and navigate to:

General > Network Settings > Settings At the bottom of this dialog:

Enable DNS over HTTPS . Change from the default setting to Custom and fill in:

https://doh.libredns.gr/dns-query

DNS over TLS

IP 116.203.115.192

Port 853

Domain dot.libredns.gr



DNS over TLS (DoT) is best to be configured globally for the entire operating system.

A few client already support the protocol. The easiest way is to configure systemd to use it.